Future radio-electronic warfare systems to have automatic frequency selection feature

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. With the development of radio-electronic warfare technologies such systems will soon boast a function to automatically identify and select frequencies to be jammed, the CEO of the company Laboratory PPS, Denis Oslomenko, has told TASS.

"We will eventually achieve the function of detection and suppression, but this is a prospect of the next six months. The frequency spectrum is very wide. To switch on everything at once will require major power consumption," Oslomenko said.

He explained that not all trucks or armored vehicles would be able to provide sufficient power supply for jamming the whole spectrum of frequencies at once.

"Therefore, we will eventually achieve a solution capable of intelligent detection of the frequency range to be jammed and of turning on only the required jamming module. But it's not artificial intelligence yet, it's just automatic selection. This is our near-term prospect," he added.

Laboratory PPS is a Russian company providing services and products for information protection, including devices to protect telephone lines, wireless communication blockers and UAV suppressors, in particular the LPD-801 and LPD-802 anti-drone guns, as well as the Triton complex.