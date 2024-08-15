Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops did not expect Russian forces to stand their ground and fight in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"No matter how much you were getting ready for it, if a strike is delivered in one direction, it is physically impossible to stop such a force at once. But the very fact is that they did not take into account that, no matter what they do, we are not going to retreat and will fight until the end," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The military official noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units.