MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. The radiation level in the Zaporozhye Region corresponds to the natural background, the Emergencies Ministry's regional office reports.

"According to information available from the Zaporozhye NPP, the radiation situation corresponds to the natural background: Energodar - 0.12 microsieverts per hour; Melitopol - 0.12 microsieverts per hour; Berdyansk - 0.11 microsieverts per hour; Primorsk - 0.12 microsieverts per hour; and Tokmak - 0.15 microsieverts per hour," the directorate said on its Telegram channel.

On August 11, the Ukrainian military attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with two drones at around 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT). A fire started. The NPP's inoperative cooling tower burned out from the inside. The fire was extinguished around 11:30 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT). The ZNPP’s communications director Yevgenia Yashina has told TASS this is the first time the plant has suffered such serious damage. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been notified of the incident. The nuclear power concern Rosatom has said that such actions by Kiev can be regarded as nuclear terrorism.