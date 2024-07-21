MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Western countries are providing military aid to Ukraine in exchange for grain that is sent to European countries, representative of the pro-Russian underground resistance Sergei Lebedev told TASS.

"These are all fairy tales <...> that Romania gave [Ukraine] some tanks, or Poland gave some shells, or the Czech Republic gave some shells. These are all fairy tales, they are exchanged for electricity and grain," Lebedev said.

He added that mercenaries from the UK and Romania are stationed in Nikolayev, while the number of Polish mercenaries in the zone of the special military operation is decreasing.

Lebedev stressed that newly mobilized men prevail in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, there are also professional military personnel.