US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s Rafale fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day."

According to Ignasyuk, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, three shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkestan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) terrorist group on positions of Syrian government troops were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.