Ukrainian drone attacks truck near Shebekino in Belgorod Region, driver wounded

BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. A truck was attacked by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone near the city of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the driver was wounded, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The man received shrapnel wounds in his leg and arm. He received medical assistance on the site and refused from hospitalization," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, several other settlements were attacked by Ukrainian drones. Thus, drones damages single-family houses in the villages of Ziborovka and Murov, and a multi-apartment house in Bezymeno. A drone dropped an explosive device on a single-family house in Bezymeno, burning it down. A single-family house and several auxiliary structures were damaged in Novostoryevka-Pervaya.