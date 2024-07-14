MELITOPOL, July 14. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will facilitate the progress of Russian forces near Ugledar and in the Zaporozhye Region, a member of the Russian Public Chamber told TASS.

"This is a good stronghold for further active combat operations, bearing in mind that Ukrainian troops are building defenses only in settlements and there are none I the steppe," said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Chamber’s commission for issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans. "The liberation of Urozhainoye willmake it possible to advance northwards to Vremevka, and stage an offensive eastwards, near Ugledar, and westwards - from Priyutnoye to Malinovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region.

According to Rogov, Russian forces continue mopping up the settlement and its environs.

The Russian defense ministry reported earlier that the settlement of Urozhainoye in the southern Donetsk area had been liberated by Russian forces.