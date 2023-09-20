Moscow-Tehran cooperation reaching new highs despite sanctions — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow-Tehran cooperation is reaching new highs, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"We are determined to implement the entire set of our planned activities despite opposition from the US and its Western allies. The pressure of sanctions on Russia and Iran is proving to be futile, while Russia-Iran cooperation is reaching new highs," Shoigu pointed out during talks with Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani on Wednesday.

The Russian defense chief also announced readiness "to take further joint steps to strengthen stability and security in the Middle East." "We are pleased to note that Russia-Iran dialogue has been particularly intense recently," Shoigu added.

According to him, this is largely due to the trust-based relations between the leaders of Russia and Iran. "The high intensity of meetings confirms our common determination to continue boosting strategic defense partnership," the Russian defense minister stressed.