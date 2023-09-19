Top Russian security official, Wang Yi discuss Russia-China military cooperation, Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, have discussed the countries' cooperation in the military sphere and topical international issues at a meeting in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported.

"The sides paid special attention to the joint struggle against interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. In addition, Russian-Chinese military and military-technical cooperation was discussed," the press service said.

The Security Council added that "the sides exchanged views on the main international problems, pointing to the fact that Washington's creation of new blocs and dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the strengthening of NATO's presence in Asia and the Pacific, is aimed at undermining the established security system in the region." "The situation on the Korean Peninsula and the situation around Ukraine were also discussed," the statement said.

In general, Patrushev and Wang Yi discussed in detail a wide range of issues of cooperation between Russia and China in bilateral and multilateral formats, including the SCO, BRICS and RIC (Russia-India-China), prospects for cooperation in ensuring national and international security.

"The sides pointed to the readiness of Russia and China to ensure the progressive development and strengthening of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, and also noted the coincidence or proximity of Russia's and China's approaches to key international problems and fundamental issues of the modern world order," the statement said.