African countries account for some 20% of Russian state arms exporter’s order book

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Weapons orders from sovereign African customers account for nearly 20% of the entire order book of Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"The order portfolio is a very dynamic indicator. It depends not only on contracts signed, but also on deliveries of assets to partners. Today, the order portfolio for African countries is approaching 20% of Rosoboronexport’s total figure," Mikheyev said.

According to the defense executive, this index is expected to grow through the agreements reached at the Russia-Africa Summit now taking place in St. Petersburg, as well as other supply contracts after the needs of the Russian Armed Forces are met and all missions under the special military operation are completed.

"The summit gives a powerful impetus to Russia's military-technical cooperation with African countries. Thus, since 2019, when the event was held for the first time in Sochi, Rosoboronexport has signed more than 150 contracts with African countries," Mikheyev emphasized.

Now the company is engaged in military-technical cooperation with 43 African countries. Five countries on the continent became new partners following the first Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."