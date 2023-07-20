Joint Russian-Chinese naval drill 'North / Interaction-2023' kicks off in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Chinese naval drill "North / Interaction-2023" began on Thursday in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters in a statement.

"In accordance with the international military cooperation plan, the joint Russian-Chinese naval drill 'North / Interaction-2023' is being held on July 20-23 in the Sea of Japan," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the two countries’ naval forces will practice conducting joint anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and naval combat maneuvers, carrying out sea and air convoys of ships, protecting and defending groups of ships when moored in an unprotected estuary, and ensuring the security of communications in the waters and airspace of the Sea of Japan. Joint artillery firing is also planned.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that the main purpose of the drill is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, with the overall goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Drill participants

According to the ministry, the Russian Navy will be represented during the drills by several vessels from the Pacific Fleet, including the ASW destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, and the corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremychy, as well as auxiliary ships. The Russian detachment will be led by Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla.·The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) will be represented by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao, and the supply ship Taihu. Rear Admiral Qiu Yanpeng, deputy commander of the North Sea Fleet, will command the PLA Navy vessels. A joint staff headquarters has been set up on board the destroyer Qiqihar.·In addition, more than 30 naval aviation aircraft, including anti-submarine aircraft, helicopters and fighter interceptors will be involved in the drills.