Russia to cancel international maritime defense show this year for security reasons

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Maritime Week 2023 and the 4th Sevastopol Maritime Defense Show will not take place this year for security reasons, Alexey Malko, head of the International Maritime Business Forum, told TASS on Wednesday.

"This year, we are not planning to hold Russia Maritime Week events, including the 10th International Maritime Business Forum (SIMBF) and the 4th Sevastopol Maritime Defense Show, in Sevastopol for security reasons. Hopefully, we will postpone them to next year if the situation permits," Malko said.

Russian Maritime Week was scheduled to discuss shipbuilding, ship maintenance, government contracts, defense procurement projects, the geopolitical situation in the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as maritime and coastal demining efforts.

Russia last held Maritime Week and the 3rd Sevastopol Maritime Defense Show in October 2021, when a presentation of the latest vessels, warships, motor boats and yachts was held in the Sevastopol Bay water area.