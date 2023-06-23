Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of striking encampments of military company Wagner

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Reports circulating on social media that the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike on the encampments of the private military company Wagner are false, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"All messages and video footage that are being spread on social media on behalf of Y. Prigozhin that allege that the ‘Russian Defense Ministry delivered a strike on PMV Wagner encampments in the rear’ do not have a basis in reality and are a media provocation," the ministry said.

The ministry also said Russian forces continue to perform combat missions along the line of engagement with Ukrainian forces in the area of the special military operation.