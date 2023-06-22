India interested in Russia’s Podsolnukh coastal radar station — defense cooperation agency

KRONSTADT, June 22. /TASS/. India is interested in potentially acquiring Russia’s Podsolnukh coastal radar station, which can simultaneously track more than 300 surface and air targets, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS.

"As for the Podsolnukh coastal radar complex specifically, the Indian side has shown interest in it; as part of an information request, relevant proposals have been submitted to the partner [organization in India]," a representative of the agency said on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023), adding that many modern models of weaponry and military equipment manufactured in Russia, and the Podsolnukh radar in particular, have no analogues in the world.

The defense cooperation agency further stated that talks on potential supplies are carried out on a regular basis. To date, there have been no requests from an international customer for the delivery or joint production of this radar system, but Russia stands ready to execute any such orders that may be placed.

The export version, the Podsolnukh-E radar, stands out for its ability to simultaneously track more than 300 surface and air targets over an area of around 150,000 square kilometers, around the clock and in all weather conditions.

IMDS-2023 is being held in Kronstadt on June 21-25; the defense industry trade show is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.