Medvedev announces setting up working group on armament production control

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Military Industrial Commission has set up a working group on armament production control, Security Council Deputy Chairman, Military Industrial Commission First Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev announced on Tuesday.

‘Within the scope of the powers now vested in me, I have signed a resolution on setting up the Commission’s working group on control of the production of needed armaments, military and special equipment, weapons, combat gear and outfits," Medvedev said.

The politician held a meeting of this working group on Tuesday.

Medvedev said he hoped that the new structure "will help implement mapped out plans and measures of control more effectively, optimize the control system as a whole and improve coordination of the efforts of government agencies and organizations."

"Each one who deals with this must maximally focus on fulfilling the defense procurement plan," the Security Council deputy head stressed.

In addition, Medvedev visited the 61st armor repair plant in St. Petersburg, about which he reported on his Telegram channel.

In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin instituted the post of his first deputy chairman in the Military Industrial Commission that he heads. This post was assigned to Medvedev. The Commission also includes Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the heads of the Foreign Intelligence and Federal Security Services and the Russian National Guard and other members.