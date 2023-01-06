Russia wipes out three Ukrainian reconnaissance groups on Krasny Liman front — top brass

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, air strikes and artillery fire defeated two enemy assault groups in the vicinity of the settlement of Yampolovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the total losses of the enemy in this direction for a day amounted to over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles and four pickup trucks.