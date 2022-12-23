Putin reveals key mission of Russian defense companies

TULA, December 23. /TASS/. The key mission of defense companies is to provide the necessary quality weapons and equipment to combat units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The most important and key task of defense companies is to provide our forces, our combat units with quality weapons and equipment in full and at short notice," he said at a meeting with top managers of defense companies.

"It is crucial to upgrade and improve weapons and equipment based on the combat experience that has been gained," Putin noted.

"I would like to hear your proposals on ways to resolve issues - and there surely are issues given the scale of the work - as well as proposals on how we should move forward and what we should do to make sure that we have as few problems as possible," the president added.