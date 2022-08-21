Rosoboronexport inks two contracts worth over $390 mln at Army-2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 21. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) signed two contracts for more than $390 mln at the Army-2022 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Within the framework of military and technical cooperation, Rosoboronexport concluded two contracts for the amount of over $390 mln," the agency said.

It also noted that at the forum, the Russian Defense Ministry signed 36 state contracts with 24 enterprises of the military-industrial complex for a total of over 525 bln rubles (more than $8.8 bln). As a result of these contracts, Russia’s Armed Forces will receive over 3,700 new units of equipment and more than 100 units of weapons and military and specialized equipment will be repaired and modernized.