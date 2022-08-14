Russian military fully liberate Udy in Kharkov Region, says top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Udy in the Kharkov Region as a result of offensive operations, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"As a result of offensive operations by the Russian armed forces, the settlement of Udy in the Kharkov Region has been completely liberated," the spokesman said.

On August 13, the settlement of Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was fully liberated as a result of offensive operations by the allied forces of the Donbass republics and the Russian army.