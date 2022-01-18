West sees nonexistent threat in any Russian-Belarusian drills, Ambassador says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Western countries launch active propaganda mentioning alleged emerging threats following any news about the joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, Russia’s new Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov told TASS in his first interview after his appointment.

"Certainly, at the news about any of our drills, the Western propaganda machine becomes active using all sorts of false information about pseudo-threats. This has already happened many times, however, the authors of these fake news items have always been put to shame: Russian and Belarusian servicemen clearly and consistently demonstrated their training and aced their drills after which they returned to their permanent duty stations," he stated.

The envoy specified that the drills dubbed the Determination of the Union - 2022 would be held in February. "After the Determination of the Union - 2022 is over, preparations will begin for the Union Shield - 2023 drills. And these exercises will be held on Russian territory," he added.