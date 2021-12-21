Russian military presence contributes to Syria’s stability — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian military presence in Syria makes a tangible contribution to strengthening that country’s stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"Our military personnel in Syria have demonstrated a decent performance worthy of the Russian soldier. Their presence and assistance to the civilian population in tackling humanitarian tasks makes a tangible contribution to stability in that country," Putin said.

Also, he thanked the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh for their professionalism, self-control and endurance.

"It is for more than a year now that our peacekeepers have helped maintain stability in Nagorno-Karabakh. They largely take the credit for the improvement of the humanitarian situation, the clearing of some territories of mines, the restoration of social infrastructures and the preservation of historical and cultural monuments," Putin said.

"I would like to thank the peace-keeping personnel for their professionalism, self-control, and endurance," Putin said.

Words of thanks to military medics

Putin addressed the warmest thanks to military medics for their strenuous efforts amid adverse conditions and for their vast assistance to the civilian population.

"More than 30,500 people have undergone treatment at the Defense Ministry’s medical establishments. Nearly half of them were civilians," Putin said.

He stressed that military medics had provided assistance in the struggle against the coronavirus to the civilian population of nine regions and were still helping with the rehabilitation of those who had serious forms of the disease.

"Such people undergo rehabilitation at 32 sanatoriums. Thank you for this," Putin said.