New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The US hypersonic missile, which was tested on Monday to develop a speed of Mach 5, is not a breakthrough weapon, polled military experts told TASS.

The development director of the Foundation for the Promotion of Technologies of the 21st Century, Ivan Konovalov, told TASS that the results of testing the newest US hypersonic missile could not be regarded as truly authentic.

"These tests are not trustworthy. First, the Americans said that they need far more time. Then there was a series of unsuccessful tests. Now they say that the research and development for this weapon has been completed and thorough flight tests carried out," Konovalov said.

He is certain that the new US missile will not become a "breakthrough weapon."

"The parameters that the Americans have disclosed do not exceed those declared in Russia," Konovalov said.

He stressed that Russia possessed competences enabling it to resist the new US missile. "Russia's newest air defense systems are an excellent counter-argument against this weapon," Konovalov said.