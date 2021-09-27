Russian Pantsir-S downs drone launched from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian means of airspace monitoring at the Khmeimim air base in Syria detected a drone launched by terrorists, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy commander Counter-Admiral Vadim Kulit said Monday, adding that the drone was taken down by a Pantsir-S missile and artillery air defense system,

"At 12:30, means of airspace control at the Kmeimim base detected a drone, launched from the territory under militants’ control in the Idlib de-escalation area," Kulit said.

According to the official, the airborne target was destroyed away from the base with a missile, launched from the Pantsir-S system.

"There were no casualties or material damage in the incident," Kulit underscored.

"The Russian Reconciliation Center urges militia commanders to abolish armed provocations and embark on the path of a peaceful resolution of the situation in regions under their control," the official said.