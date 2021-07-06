Russia increasingly needs to thwart meddling in infrastructure controls — Security Council

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The need to secure critically important infrastructure from the potential control of terrorists increases every year, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said Tuesday.

"Every year, the problem of terrorists’ unsanctioned interference in the operation of the automated control systems of potentially dangerous and critically important objects, including transportation and fuel and energy systems in order to create an emergency becomes more and more pressing," he told journalists.

According to Kokov, the anti-terrorist protection of objects such as these has to be improved.

It is equally important to ensure reliable protection and security of public places, primarily education facilities, which are often targeted by extremists of all kinds, he said. Kokov noted that the updated National Security Strategy pays special attention to the prevention of terrorism in cyberspace, and the prevention of the use of radioactive, chemical, and biological agents for terrorism.

The official added that the new document focuses on protecting the people and the state from terrorist and extremist threats in general. The practical implementation of the strategy will make it possible to improve anti-terrorist activity in Russia, increase the efficiency of measures being taken, and provide an impetus for the development and introduction of new approaches and technologies in this field.

"We plan to continue our work on countering the spread of radical ideologies, prevention and elimination of social, inter-confessional and ethnical conflicts, prevention of extremist and other criminal manifestations among the youth," Kokov added.

He called for the creation of an atmosphere of rejection of radical ideologies and, above all, terrorism, in each and every family, in education facilities and public institutions, with the active participation of municipal and regional authorities and the state in general.