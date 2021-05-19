Russia to feature latest Ka-52, Mi-28NE combat helicopters at HeliRussia show

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the latest Ka-52 and Mi-28NE combat helicopters at the HeliRussia international show that will run in Moscow on May 20-22, the Rosoboronexport press office reported on Wednesday.

"Thanks to its advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment and powerful armament, the Ka-52 fully matches the concept of reconnaissance and strike operations, combining the functions of an attack helicopter and a reconnaissance and command vehicle," the press office said in a statement.

Rosoboronexport will also demonstrate other Russian military helicopters at the HeliRussia 2021 exhibition, including the Mi-35M combat and transport helicopter, the Mi-17V-5 military transport chopper and the upgraded Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship, the statement says.

"Apart from helicopters, Rosoboronexport will feature a broad range of exported Russian-made drone systems," the company said.

At the HeliRussia 2021 exhibition, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter, the upgraded Ka-32A11M multirole chopper and light Ka-226T and Ansat helicopters, it specified.

"These helicopters can be effectively employed both by civil ministries, departments or private companies and security agencies. They carry modern onboard equipment that makes it possible to meet the customers’ growing requirements," the press office added.