Russia’s state arms seller exports helicopters worth $20 bln over past ten years

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has exported helicopters worth $20 billion to 35 countries in the past ten years, the company’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Today the Russian developers and producers of helicopters are confidently meeting the requirements of domestic companies and foreign customers, in particular, within military and technical cooperation. In the past ten years alone, Rosoboronexport has offered and delivered over 850 helicopters worth around $20 billion to more than 35 countries," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

The upgraded Kamov Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter will be offered to the market soon, the chief executive said.

"In the immediate future, we and our foreign partners are expecting that the upgraded version of the Ka-52 that the Russian Helicopters Group is currently working on will be delivered to foreign markets," the chief executive said.

The Russian-made Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter is also popular on the world market, the Russian Helicopters Group chief said.

"Thanks to its combat and operational characteristics, the Mi-17V-5 is today the most mass-produced model among Russian military helicopters delivered abroad in the past decade. Rosoboronexport has handed over more than 270 such helicopters to foreign customers since 2010," Mikheyev said.