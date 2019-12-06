Su-34 fighter-bombers hold highly maneuverable aerial battle in Urals drills

"Under the program of commander flights, today the commanding staff of the Central Military District’s composite aviation regiment practiced the most complex elements of combat training," the press office said in a statement.

CHELYABINSK, December 6. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers sharpened their skills of conducting a dogfight single-handedly and as part of an air group and practiced interaction with the ground-based flight control team at the Shagol aerodrome in the Chelyabinsk Region, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"The exercise to practice the skills of conducting an aerial battle single-handedly and as part of an air group with strikes on a non-maneuverable enemy was one of the most complex elements of the training day. The crews practiced aiming at, locking on and destroying a target, employing rockets and guided air-launched weapons. Ten crews of Su-34 and Su-24MR simultaneously took to the skies to simulate an aerial battle," the statement says.

The pilots also performed flights at an extremely low altitude of about 5 meters, practiced approaching for landing over the featureless terrain and instrumental landing, the press office added.

"Special attention during the exercise was paid to practicing piloting in adverse weather conditions while the training day began with the issuance of instructions and pre-flight preparations, during which the crews received individual flight assignments," the press office said.

In October, the Central Military District’s composite air regiment stationed in the Chelyabinsk Region in the Urals completed its rearmament with the latest Su-34 generation 4++ fighter-bombers. The flight and ground personnel who will operate and service Su-34 planes have been retrained for the new aircraft at the Lipetsk state aviation personnel training center and received all the necessary certificates.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.