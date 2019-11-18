Russia receives first applications for Su-34 deliveries from foreign customers

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Russia received the first applications for export version of Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft, Head of Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Monday.

"We are working on it. Several partners even flew these aircraft [Su-34]. So we are waiting for decisions, we are working on marketing. There are applications," Mikheev said.

Sukhoi Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions. The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.