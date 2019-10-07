Over ten Black Sea Fleet’s warships to practice anti-submarine warfare in drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 7. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships will practice anti-submarine warfare during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Over ten ships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet have taken to the sea for drills in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan. The naval task force comprising the frigate Admiral Essen, the submarine Kolpino, the small anti-submarine warfare ships Kasimov and Suzdalets, as well as support vessels is accomplishing assignments at combat training ranges in the Black Sea," the press office said in a statement.

The crews have already practiced measures to urgently prepare the warships for a battle and for their deployment, for their departure from the naval base and their transit to dispersal areas, and to organize all types of the vessels’ protection and defense in an unsafe roadstead, the statement says.

"During the drills, the warships’ crews will practice detecting and destroying a notional enemy’s submarine while the sub’s crew will be assigned the task of stealthily attacking a surface and a ground target and dodging the hostile force’s torpedo and bomb strikes. The drills will last through October 11," according to the statement.