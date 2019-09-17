Helicopter carrier for Russian Navy included in state program for armaments

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s state program for armaments envisages creation of a helicopter carrier for the Russian Navy, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazantsev told the media on the sidelines of the Neva-2019 forum.

"Creation of a universal amphibious ship for the Navy has been included in the state program for armaments. The work on this project proceeds on time," he said.

Earlier, sources in the shipbuilding industry told TASS the first two Russian universal amphibious ships will begin to be built at the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea in May 2020. Each ship will have a displacement of up to 15,000 tonnes and carry more than 10 helicopters of different class and have a dock chamber for landing boats.

Another source in the industry earlier told TASS the lead ship is to be handed over to the military under the state program for armaments by 2027, and the other, by the beginning of 2030.