Mountaineer troops make foot march on Mount Elbrus at International Army Games

NALCHIK, August 14. /TASS/. Mountaineer troops from five countries have accomplished a landing operation and performed a foot march on Mount Elbrus in a special contest at the 2019 International Army Games, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the northern side of Mount Elbrus, the participants in the 2019 Elbrus Ring contest moved along the route: Ice Lake (3,324 meters above the sea level) - the Irakhiksyrt plateau (2,961 meters) - the Buruntysh pass (3,083 meters) and accomplished a special operation: ‘Landing and the Subsequent Forced Foot March,’" the press office said in a statement.

The entire mountaineer personnel from the five armies accomplished the landing operation from an army aviation helicopter of the Southern Military District’s fourth Air Force and Air Defense Army and reached the assembly area located more than 500 meters from the landing site, the statement says.

After their landing operation, the military mountaineers performed a forced foot march in high mountains, overcoming various forms of mountainous terrain, the press office said.

The Elbrus Ring contest for the best mountaineer squad runs as part of the 2019 International Army Games on August 3-17. The contest involves 60 personnel who represent Russia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and Uzbekistan.