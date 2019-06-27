Russia’s mission to NATO confirms Russia-NATO Council meeting on July 5

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to NATO has confirmed on Thursday that a Russia-NATO Council meeting is scheduled for July 5.

"We confirm that preparations are underway for a next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council which is scheduled for July 5," it said. "Russia hopes for serious discussion of the security situation in Europe following the United States’ declared withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and problems of predictability of military activities."

Earlier, US’ envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson said that the alliance had invited Russia to hold a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on July 5 but no reply had come at the moment. The key topic of the meeting would be the situation around the INF Treaty which is to be terminated on August 2.

The United States announced on February 1 that it had officially started the INF termination procedure and demanded Russia destroy several types of its advanced missile systems allegedly breaching the treaty to keep it in place. The six-month termination procedure ends on August 2 from which date the treaty will become null and void.