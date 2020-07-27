Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 254,000 in past day

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. More than 254,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 27, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 16.11 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 27, as many as 16,114,449 novel coronavirus cases and 646,641 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 254,274 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,490.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,610,134. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 150,089 and the number of deaths - by 3,715 and reached 337,439.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,234,043 and the number of fatalities is 210,518. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,409 and the number of deaths - by 257.

Southeast Asia has 1,786,145 cases and 40,615 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 53,897 and the number of deaths - by 829.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,148,011), Brazil (2,394,513), India (1,435,453), Russia (818,120), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (385,036), Peru (379,884), Chile (345,790), the United Kingdom (299,430), and Iran (291,172).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.