MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Microsoft, machinated to corner the vaccine market ahead of COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation, believes.

"Gates built a multi-layer HIDDEN network combining non-profits with business interests to MONOPOLISE the vaccine market (regulators, opinion makers, media, tech, politicians, vaccine producers)," he wrote on X.

According to Dmitriev, plans to turn pandemics into a business model and monopolize the vaccine market existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Dmitriev posits that the system of control over the vaccine market included regulators, opinion leaders, the media, tech companies, politicians, and vaccine manufacturers.

This is how Dmitriev commented on the 20-year plan for developing a financial architecture designed to turn pandemics into big business, published in documents related to the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein.