India expects Modi, Putin to hold meeting at SCO summit — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. Indian authorities expect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Sibi George said at a press conference.

"The leaders of India and Russia are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the summit," he said.

George highlighted that the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) had recently held a highly successful meeting in Moscow.

"The two sides are expected to discuss the full range of bilateral relations during the leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek," he added. The SCO summit will take place in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1.