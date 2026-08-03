Belarusian special operations unit departs for Kazakhstan for joint drills

MINSK, August 3. /TASS/. Service members from a Belarusian special operations unit have departed for Kazakhstan for the Top of Brotherhood 2026 special tactical training exercise on reconnaissance and countering illegal armed groups, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Service members of a special operations unit of the Republic of Belarus are departing for Kazakhstan, where they will participate in the joint tactical and special exercise Top of Brotherhood 2026 from August 3 to 9," the statement reads.

The drills, which will take place at the Koktal training ground in the Zhetysu Region, will focus on "practicing joint reconnaissance operations, search for and destruction of illegal armed groups in mountainous desert terrain."