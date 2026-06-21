UKMTO reports attempted tanker seizure off Yemeni coast

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. An attempt to seize a product tanker was reported southeast of the Yemeni port of Al-Shihr in the Gulf of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 50NM (nautical miles - TASS) southeast of Al-Shihr, Yemen. The Master of a product tanker reported being approached by a skiff carrying five armed persons who appeared to be attempting to board the vessel. In response, the vessel conducted evasive manoeuvres and altered course away from the skiff. Vessel is now proceeding to its next port of call. The vessel and crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating," it said.