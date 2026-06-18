Lukashenko delivers remarks on drawing Belarus into conflict, kids targeted near Bryansk

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Attempts to drag Belarus into the conflict will have serious consequences for those seeking to do so, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is affiliated with the presidential press service.

Lukashenko also noted that the driver of the bus attacked in Russia's Bryansk Region had seen several drones in the area.

Minsk has established that the drone was of Ukrainian origin, Belarus' BelTA news agency quoted the president as saying.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Belarusian leader.

Bus attack

Minsk has firmly established that the drone which struck the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin: "We are not rushing to draw any conclusions, but we can clearly state the fact that it was a drone of Ukrainian origin. It was a Ukrainian drone."

The strike on the bus carrying children was more than an act of terrorism: "This is yet another act of banditry. It is not even a terrorist attack - it is outright Nazism, when children are targeted."

The bus driver saw several drones in the area at the time of the attack: "The bus driver himself says that he personally saw not one but several drones, which, according to him, were buzzing and flying over the vehicle."

Victims

Belarusians injured in the drone attack should be treated in Belarus, although Minsk is grateful to Moscow for its assistance: "We must treat our own people and our children ourselves. We have everything necessary for that. We thank Russia for its assistance."

All those injured in the attack, including the seriously wounded, must be saved.

Investigation

Belarus expects an honest response from Ukraine regarding the attack and intends to establish the truth: "We hear various statements, explanations and versions. But we need the truth. We expect the truth, or a real, fair and honest answer from Ukrainian officials, military personnel and the people. We will establish the truth anyway; that will not be a major problem."

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich has been instructed to oversee the investigation and establish what happened: "This issue must be taken under control. We need a report on what actually happened there. This incident must be investigated together with the Russians. They are ready to assist us."

Attempts to draw Belarus into conflict

Attempts to drag Belarus into the conflict will have serious consequences for those behind them: "If someone is provoking us and trying to drag us into a war, I think it will end badly for those attempting to do so. We remain calm. Some people do not like the fact that Belarus is a peaceful state, and that is why all this is happening."

The situation along Belarus' southern borders is "tense as never before."

"The war is right beyond Belarus' fence," and at times even closer. "I have repeatedly warned about this. The war today is not somewhere far away. As I said, it is beyond our fence, and sometimes even closer."

"This is the answer to those military officials who ask whether we need enhanced protection of the southern border. The answer is yes. We are military people, and the nation supports us so that we can protect the nation."