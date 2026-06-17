Trump promises G7 concessions on Ukraine in exchange for help with Iran deal — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to make some concessions regarding Ukraine in exchange for allies' assistance in clearing the Strait of Hormuz, the European periodical Politico has said, citing sources.

"He will need the capabilities of allies from the G7 and elsewhere to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines," the newspaper quotes a European diplomat as saying.

According to the official, Trump promised "some concessions regarding Ukraine" in exchange. "There are very high expectations that Trump will support Ukraine. That is exactly what he told the leaders," the official said, adding that they expressed their willingness to provide assistance in the Strait of Hormuz, but under certain conditions.

The G7 summit is taking place from June 15-17 in the French Alpine resort of Evian-les-Bains. According to Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking ways to curry favor with Trump and ensure he doesn't leave the meeting prematurely. Specifically, Macron is organizing a gala reception for his American counterpart at the Palace of Versailles following the summit.