Court postpones hearing on pretrial restrictions for Yermak

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A court in Ukraine has postponed the hearing on pretrial restrictions for Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, the Obshchestvennoye. Novosti media outlet reported.

Thus, Yermak’s lawyer stated that he had not had enough time to review the case files, which consist of 16 volumes, each containing approximately 250 pages. In light of this, he requested a postponement of the hearing on pretrial measures, and the judge granted his request. At the same time, it was noted that the court must issue a final ruling within 72 hours after the charges were brought.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) said that she was not ready to make public some of the evidence in the case and the defense supported her position. However, neither the prosecutor nor the lawyer object to an open hearing.

On Monday evening, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) charged Yermak with laundering money as part of an organized group or on a very large scale. He faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

Investigators said they have exposed a criminal group involved in laundering 460 mln hryvnias ($10.5 mln) related to the construction of luxury housing outside the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. According to NABU and SAP, a project for the construction of private residences dubbed Dynasty was launched in 2020. Investigators believe Yermak was involved in the project. The project’s participants agreed to build four residences for themselves.