MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is not named in the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) investigation into the former head of his office, Andrey Yermak, NABU chief Semyon Krivonos said.

"[Vladimir Zelensky] has not been and is not currently a target of the pre-trial investigation. I cannot name any companies so as not to violate the presumption of innocence. We spoke about the defense sector, which is being investigated by NABU. The investigation is focusing on manufacturers and specific drone manufacturers," he told a briefing.

On Monday evening, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) charged Yermak with laundering money as part of an organized group or on a very large scale. He faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

Investigators said they have exposed a criminal group involved in laundering 460 mln hryvnias ($10.5 mln) related to the construction of luxury housing outside the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. According to NABU and SAP, a project for the construction of private residences dubbed Dynasty was launched in 2020. Investigators believe Yermak was involved in the project. The project’s participants agreed to build four residences for themselves.

Krivonos neither confirmed nor refuted reports that the fourth house under this project, next to Yermak and Timur Mindich’s houses, was meant for Zelensky.

Mindich Audio Files

Last November, NABU and SAP launched a sweeping operation dubbed Operation Midas, aimed at exposing a significant corruption network within the energy sector. Central to the investigation was Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky. NABU charged Mindich in absentia and began releasing excerpts from over 1,000 hours of audio recordings captured in his apartment, revealing discussions of illicit schemes.

On November 17, 2025, reports surfaced indicating that Yermak, then head of Zelensky's office, might have been recorded by NABU. Subsequently, Yermak's residence was searched on November 28, and by evening, Zelensky dismissed him from his position.

Since late April, Ukrainian media outlets and lawmakers have continued to release new excerpts from the recordings. These reveal Mindich discussing with Rustem Umerov, the current Secretary of the Security Council and former Defense Minister, details of embezzlement from multimillion-dollar contracts, funding for drone manufacturing through a company affiliated with Mindich, and potential candidates for the Ukrainian ambassadorship to the United States. Other transcripts expose plans for developing luxury mansions - including ones for Mindich himself - and references to individuals named Vova and Andrey, presumed to be Zelensky and Yermak. Additionally, some recordings demonstrate how Zelensky's inner circle is consolidating control over various companies, raising questions about the depth of corruption at the highest levels of Ukrainian leadership.