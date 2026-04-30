EU rapidly increasing military spending amid US plans to withdraw troops

BRUSSELS, April 30. /TASS/. EU member states are increasing military spending at an unprecedented rate in light of US plans to reduce its presence in Germany, European Commission Spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said at a briefing in Brussels.

"Our NATO allies are increasing their defense spending at an unprecedented pace. In the particular case of Germany, just compared to 2023, the figures are public, the Defense Ministry has allocated more than 100 billion euros for external security in 2026. And in 2029, this amount is foreseen to increase to around 152 billion [euros]. So, this is a threefold increase in this regard," she pointed out, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that Washington intends to soon decide to reduce its military presence in Germany.

"We will reiterate our longstanding position that the US is a vital partner in contributing to Europe's security and defense, and that the deployment of US troops in Europe is also in the US interest in support of its global role," Hipper emphasized.

Trump previously stated that his administration is considering reducing the number of US troops stationed in Germany and will make a decision in the near future.