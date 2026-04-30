Poland became first of EU countries to sign critical minerals agreement with the US

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Poland signed a bilateral agreement on strategic partnership in the sphere of critical minerals with the United States and became the first country having such document signed with Washington after the framework memorandum concluded with Brussels, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

"Poland has become the first EU Member State to sign a bilateral agreement with the United States on critical minerals, complementing the agreement signed the week before by EU [Trade Commissioner] Maros Sefcovic and US [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio," the ministry wrote on its account in X.

On April 24, the US and the EU signed the memorandum on strategic partnership in the sphere of critical minerals. The agreement is aimed at reducing dependence of Western countries on resources from China. More than 80% of rare-earth metals are being mined in China to date.