Belarus, Poland hold ‘5-on-5’ prisoner swap, including Russian nationals — media

MINSK, April 28. /TASS/. A ‘five-on-five’ exchange of detained nationals from Belarus, Russia, and member states of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) took place on Tuesday at the Pererov-Bialowieza border checkpoint, BelTA news agency reported.

"On 28 April, at the Pererov-Bialowieza border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border, the State Security Committee of Belarus (KGB) and Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency conducted an exchange of five individuals convicted of espionage in Belarus and the Russian Federation for five citizens who had been detained in various EU countries and other states," the Belarusian news agency reported.

"Among those returned to their home countries are citizens of Belarus, Russia, and other CIS nations. All of them have received necessary basic medical and humanitarian assistance," the agency pointed out.

"The State Security Committee of Belarus expresses its gratitude and acknowledges the particular contribution of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in carrying out the operation, noting the high level of cooperation with the leadership and personnel of the Russian intelligence service in resolving the most difficult issues that arose during the preparation of the operation. Thanks to this, a positive outcome was achieved," the news agency added.

According to the agency: "The event marks the culmination of a complex and lengthy negotiation process between Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) and Poland’s Foreign Intelligence Agency, which was carried out on the direct orders of the president of Belarus."

The agency added that participants involved in negotiations launched talks on the possible exchange as early as September 2025.

"The starting point for organizing them was an appeal made to the Belarusian president by several leaders of countries friendly to Belarus," BelTA stated. "The head of state issued corresponding instructions to the State Security Committee of Belarus. Aleksander Lukashenko personally took part in discussing the details of the exchange during bilateral contacts with our allies.".