Israel kills 2,521 people in Lebanon since March 2 escalation — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, April 27. /TASS/. At least 12 people were killed and 49 injured during the day by Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire regime established on April 17, the Health Ministry said.

"The total number of citizens killed since the beginning of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 2,521, and 7,804 wounded," the ministry posted on X.

It expects the number of dead and injured may increase, given that Israel has begun intensive bombing of facilities of the Shiite militia Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon.