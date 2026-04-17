Potential for aggression against Belarus remains — Defense Ministry

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has emphasized that the threat of a traditional aggression erupting in Europe remains. On Friday, he conducted the second phase of a comprehensive combat readiness assessment of the Armed Forces.

"These exercises provided a thorough overview, using a single formation as an example, of our Armed Forces’ preparedness to counter an aggression - specifically, the classic form of threat that still persists on the European continent," the Defense Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

The insights gained from this review, along with the practical experience accumulated, will be integrated into operational procedures and will inform ongoing adjustments to combat readiness strategies. These measures aim to enhance the defense capabilities, the press service said.