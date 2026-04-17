US to continue naval blockade of Iran until agreement is reached — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The US naval blockade of Iran will remain in place until Washington and Tehran reach a final agreement on ending the conflict, US President Donald Trump stated.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points [of a potential deal] are already negotiated," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that Tehran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to any commercial vessels for "the remaining period of ceasefire." However, in his words, the passage of ships through the strait will be carried out according to the route agreed with Iran.