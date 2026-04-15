Serbia to adopt army robotization strategy, ramp up drone production — Vucic

BELGRADE, April 15. /TASS/. Serbia will soon adopt a strategy for the robotization of its armed forces and significantly increase the production of military drones, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Today, as Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I proposed developing and adopting a strategy in the field of robotics. The security situation is somewhat more complex; our task is to preserve peace and stability. In the coming days, we will sign important contracts for further arms purchases. We have placed large orders for our army. I believe that in the near future we will take everything we discussed to a new level. The volume of weapons and equipment is growing. We will continue to develop in all directions. I expect an explosive growth in drone production in our country," Vucic said following a meeting with the top leadership of Serbia's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces.

The leadership of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) also took part in the meeting. The leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Milorad Dodik, expressed concern over the formation of a military alliance between Croatia, Albania, and unrecognized Kosovo, calling it a destabilizing grouping.

Earlier, Vucic announced that Serbia would open joint production of military drones with Israel on its territory. Prior to that, Serbian media reported that production of military drones would be set up in the country with the participation of the state defense company Yugoimport and Israel's Elbit Systems.

In March 2025, Albania, Croatia and unrecognized Kosovo signed a military cooperation memorandum, which provides for the development of cooperation in the field of strengthening defense capabilities, increasing interoperability, countering hybrid threats and supporting Euro-Atlantic and regional defense integration. Vucic previously stressed that Belgrade views the military cooperation between Zagreb, Tirana, and Pristina as a potential threat and is preparing to defend itself. Bosnian Serb leader Dodik also noted that this alliance, "by its nature and objectives, is designed to be directed against Serbs."