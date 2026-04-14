US to increase number of ships in Arabian Sea to 20 soon

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The United States will beef up its naval force in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to 20 vessels by the end of the next week, according to data from maritime traffic operators and specialized portals analyzed by TASS.

An aircraft carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, consisting of three destroyers – Donald Cook, Mason, and Ross – and high-speed supply tanker Arctic is moving to the Arabian Sea. According to the US Naval Institute (USNI) portal, they are currently off the coast of Namibia.

According to TASS calculations, the ships will get to the Arabian Sea on April 21-22.

Currently, there are about 15 American ships in the region – amphibious assault ships Tripoli and New Orleans and dock-landing ship Rushmore transferred from Japan. An aircraft carrier strike group, led by nuclear aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and two escorting destroyers, is also there. Seven more destroyers are deployed independently of each other in the Arabian Sea.

After failed April 11 negotiations between the United States and Iran, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces said they would impose a naval blockade of Iran on April 13, preventing the movement of all ships heading to and from the ports of the Islamic Republic.