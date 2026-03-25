IAEA chief says US, Israel do only minor damage to Iran's nuclear sites

ROME, March 25. /TASS/. US-Israeli strikes have caused minor damage to Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

There has been "some damage, but nothing serious," the IAEA chief said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

On March 22, Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, condemned recent US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as a violation of international law as he called on the United Nations to take a firm stance on this matter and demanded that the United States and Israel compensate for the damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities.